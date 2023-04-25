Adams National Historical Park Seasonal Employment Position

Adams National Historical Park in Quincy announces it has a seasonal employment position for a recreation fee technician.

A fee technician is a uniformed representative of the NPS, welcoming the public to Adams National Historical Park. Primary duties include staffing the Visitor Center which features books and memorabilia relating to the history of the Adams family and the formation of our nation. A fee technician will also sell park passes and tickets to tours of the historic homes of two Presidents and four generations of the Adams family. Technicians also have an opportunity to to interact with visitors of all kinds, answering their questions and getting them excited about all that the Park and the City of Quincy has to offer. The pay for this position is $20.32 per hour and would last May through October.

Learn more and apply:

USAJOBS – Job Announcement