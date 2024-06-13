Adams National Historical Park to Host Guided Walks for the Battle of Bunker Hill Anniversary, June 15 and 16

Join a National Park Service park ranger at Adams National Historical Park on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a guided walk following the footsteps of the Adams family as they witnessed the Battle of Bunker Hill. This event is free and does not require registration.

Abigail Adams and her children walked from their home to the top of Penn’s Hill on June 17, 1775. There, they saw the destruction of Charlestown during the Battle of Bunker Hill. Park rangers will retrace the steps of the Adams family that day. Walks will start at the Adams Farm at Penn’s Hill (the John Adams and John Quincy Adams Birthplaces) located at 141 Franklin St., Quincy, MA. They will proceed to the Abigail Adams Cairn. Park rangers will tell the story of the Adams family, their experience witnessing the Battle of Bunker Hill from Penn’s Hill, and the effect the battle had on the family.

The walk is half a mile uphill, with uneven sidewalks, limited shade, and steep inclines. Attendees are advised to bring water and dress appropriately for summer weather. This event may be cancelled in the event of excessive heat or rain. Alerts and updates are available on the park website.

The Adams National Historical Park Visitor Center and historic Adams homes are open Wednesdays through Sundays, May 1 through October 31. Guided and self-guided tours are available. Entrance passes and tour reservations can be acquired in advance online at recreation.gov or on a first-come, first-served basis at the Visitor Center at 1250 Hancock St. in Quincy. Park grounds are open daily dawn to dusk and are free to visit. For information regarding tours and programming, call the Visitor Center at 617-770-1175 or visit the park website:

www.nps.gov /adam