Additional City Unions Ratify Contracts

Joining Quincy police and firefighters, hundreds of more city employees have agreed to a two-year contract that will provide a 3 percent raise effective immediately, Mayor Thomas Koch announced Monday.

Unions representing the city’s laborers, public building maintenance workers, librarians and city office clerical and administrative workers all voted to support the support the agreement that covers the fiscal year that began in July and the prior fiscal year, Koch said in a statement. So far, all of the unions that have acted on the proposal from the Koch administration have approved it. Police and firefighters approved the contract in late June.

The agreement purposely addressed no contractual provisions beyond the zero and 3-percent raise, other than it commits the Koch administration and the unions to begin negotiations for a longer, three-year contract as soon as possible.

“This agreement achieves two goals: It provides a real wage increase our employees deserve while at the same time reflects the very difficult previous year in which our primary goal was to ensure that we protected core services and our workforce – which we were able to do across the board,” Koch said.

“I’m grateful for the work of our employees on the day-to-day so many of whom truly stepped up and performed extraordinarily during one of the most challenging years in recent history.”