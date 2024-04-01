Adele L. Gormley, 89

Adele L. Gormley of Quincy, peacefully passed away at Manor Lake in GA on Dec. 14, 2023, at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Wiliam J. Gormley. She was the devoted mother of James (Britt) Whitney and his wife Rebecca of Florida, Lynn (Whitney) Giroux of Maine, Laura (Whitney) Clarke of Georgia, and Robert Gormley of Massachusetts. She is survived by 9 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Adele spent most of her life giving to the community. She was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts where she started as a Den Mother, then ran a summer camp and worked her way up to being a District Commissioner. She obtained awards the highest levels and was given the Silver Beaver Award usually only given to men.

She was very active at the United First Parish Church in Quincy center, “The Church of the Presidents”. She was the administrator for years and loved working with Sheldon Bennett, Norman Corey and the parishioners. Giving tours of the church and the Crypt where the presidents and their wives rest. She would escort us as children, up in the bell tower which was a highlight in our young lives.

Adele was a Feminist before the term was widely used. Active in Quincy politics, bringing folks out to vote and working closely with the Community Police Officers. She taught English to those who didn’t speak it and showed them the true of being an American.

She obtained a degree at Massasoit Community College after her children had left the house. Taking further courses in story writing, photography, and was very physically active until she couldn’t no longer do so.

Adele was devoted to her children, supporting us to the very best of her ability. Helping us all through our toughest times. Whether it was a long bout in the Hospital, losses of a spouse or child, or just the loss of a job. You could always count on her, and she will be sorely missed.

Adele Loved the Ocean, growing up a street away from Wollaston Beach. She spent many days as a child either on the beach or out in Quincy Bay with her father, learning to navigate in the fog. She told a story often of the roof getting blown off one of the Yacht Clubs. It was during a hurricane while walking along the beach with her mother. After which her mother said, “well, I think its time to go home now”.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to pay their respects during the visiting hours on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 1-4 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. There will be no Funeral. The family will be going to Wollaston Beach directly after the wake to spread her ashes where she played as a child. All are invited to come to the beach and participate.

In honor of Adele’s memory, instead of flowers, we invite you to express gratitude to BSA Troop 42 of Quincy. Donations can be sent to Troop 42, 21 Puritan Dr., Quincy, MA 02169. Moneys will be used to help the next generation become better adults.