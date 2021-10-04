Adeline M. Foley, 98

Adeline M. (Furlotte) Foley, age 98, a longtime resident of Braintree, died unexpectedly, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Alliance Health at Braintree.

Adeline was born in Nash Creek, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Ferdinand and Annie (LaPointe) Furlotte. She was raised and educated in Nash Creek and immigrated to the United States in 1949, arriving in Rumford, Maine. In 1951, she moved to Boston where she lived for many years in Roxbury and Dorchester before moving to Braintree in the early 1980s.

She was a devoted homemaker but had also worked for the City of Quincy for ten years, as a secretary with the Quincy Police Department and later at the former Quincy City Hospital. Adeline was an accomplished seamstress who worked at the former Lord & Taylor’s at the South Shore Plaza.

As a young mother, Adeline made suits and outfits for children and family. She enjoyed music, dancing, knitting, and playing Bingo at the Braintree senior center.

Adeline was a woman of faith and an active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.

She was devoted to her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Beloved wife of the late Earle F. Foley. Devoted mother of Glendon A. Foley and his wife Kim of Watertown, Terrence J. Foley and his wife Kathleen (Coyne) Foley of Braintree, Winnifred Foley of Tampa, Fla., Anita M. Wakim of Taunton, and Paula M. Foley of Hingham.

Loving grandmother of Shannon Foley and her husband Paul McLoughlin of Milton, Anthony Wakim of Orlando, Fla., Maggie Callaghan and her husband Dan of Colorado. Cherished great-grandmother of Méabh McLoughlin

Adeline was one of ten siblings and was the dear sister of Celina Butcher, Allison Furlotte, and Evelyn Hance, all of Canada. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, October 6, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

For those who wish, donations in Adeline’s memory may be made to the Braintree Council on Aging, 71 Cleveland Avenue, Braintree, MA 02184.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.