Advisory: Holiday Weekend Travel Weekend Of Oct. 6

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding members of the public planning to travel for the upcoming holiday weekend to expect a higher volume of vehicles on the roads. Anyone planning to take a trip is encouraged to travel in off-peak hours, utilize the appropriate technology tools to make informed decisions, and consider public transportation to reach destinations.

“We anticipate higher than normal traffic volume on major roadways beginning on Thursday, Oct. 5,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Many people have a three-day weekend and will be traveling around New England to make the most of it. We encourage motorists to make their trips when traffic may be low, check the weather forecasts, consider public transportation, and remember the rules of the road.”

MassDOT is taking several steps to ensure reliable travel for the public. Scheduled construction outside of fixed work zones will be shut down beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6. Scheduled road work will then resume at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston, which has scheduled weekend closures during the fall season due to a reconstruction project, will be open the weekend of October 6.

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will be open during normal morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 6, (from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.), however, the HOV lane will have extended hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. On Monday, Oct. 9, the HOV lane will be closed.

The additional “swing lane” on Route 1A southbound at the Sumner Tunnel will operate during its normal hours on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. The lane will not be deployed on Monday, Oct. 9.

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE, will be increasing patrols on all major roadways to support roadside assistance needs. Requests for assistance can be initiated by calling 911.

Anyone traveling on the MBTA should check schedules: www.mbta.com/holidays. On Monday, Oct. 9, MBTA subway lines, bus routes, and The RIDE will operate on a Saturday schedule and Commuter Rail lines and ferry services will operate on a weekday schedule. Riders should also note that the CharlieCard Store will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9. In addition, the MBTA Commuter Rail is pleased to extend the use of its special weekend discount pass this holiday weekend to include Monday, October 9, so any customers can buy an unlimited travel pass for $10 and use this pass on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Members of the public are also advised that Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices, including the Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations, are closed for the designated state holiday on Monday, Oct. 9. Please visit the RMV online at any time to skip the line and perform more than forty transactions. Meanwhile, AAA members may visit any AAA location by appointment for some Registry transactions.

For those flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the holiday weekend and is urging the use of public transportation and HOV modes such as the MBTA’s Blue and Silver Line, (free from Logan), and Logan Express. For those picking up loved ones, drivers are asked to use the Cell Phone Lots until the traveler is ready for pick up at the curb by a terminal. There are ongoing construction projects at the airport, and drivers should pay attention and follow signage. For those taking Logan Express, Massport recommends passengers check our website for updates on parking availability and be dropped off at the sites if possible as parking may be limited. Passengers can now download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, order food for pick up or delivery, among other services.

For more information about Logan Airport, please visit www.massport.com/logan-airport/.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.