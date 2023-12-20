After Power Outage At Printing Facility, Quincy Sun Has Been Printed

After a two-day power outage at the printing facility that publishes The Quincy Sun, this week’s Sun has been printed and will be circulated Wednesday.

Copies of the Sun were delivered to its office Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m – just a few hours later than normal.

Copies will be going to the post office and local stores later Wednesday.

Power was knocked out at the printing facility on Monday morning as the powerful storm bore down on the region.

Power was restored at the facility late Tuesday.