Agreement Paves Way For Berkshire C.C. Grads To Enroll In Quincy College Bachelor’s Program

Graduates from yet another Massachusetts community college are now eligible to enroll as third-year students in Quincy College’s Bachelor of Science in business management program.

An agreement between Quincy College and Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield outlines how specific courses will transfer from Berkshire Community College to Quincy College, maximizing the transfer of credits while providing a scholarship for qualified students. This latest articulation agreement was finalized after detailed analysis of program requirements and extensive collaboration between Quincy College faculty and staff and their counterparts at Berkshire and is the sixth such agreement now in place (the others are with Bristol, Holyoke, Massasoit, North Shore, and Roxbury Community Colleges).

“These agreements mean that now graduates of six Massachusetts community colleges can experience a smooth transfer into our Business Management baccalaureate program,” said Dr. Richard DeCristofaro, president of Quincy College. “Nothing is more important than strengthening our commitment to the ideals of access and affordability and, to that end, we anticipate executing articulation agreements with additional two-year state institutions so that even more students can take advantage of our affordable, accessible pathway to a four-year degree.”

“Through this articulation agreement, graduates from Berkshire Community College may transfer up to 90 credits to Quincy College to complete their bachelor’s degree in Business Management without credit loss at an institution that understands their needs and, most importantly, their potential,” said Dr. Servet Yatin, Provost of Quincy College. “We listened to our students and learned about the frustrations they experienced in the transfer process. This articulation agreement removes barriers to completion by recognizing credits earned at Berkshire Community College and other institutions. We believe that this partnership will play an important role in increasing graduation rates throughout the Commonwealth.”

Berkshire Community College students are eligible for Quincy College scholarships of up to $2,000. To promote access for students throughout Massachusetts, Business Management courses can be taken either in person or online.

In 2021, Quincy College became the first community college in Massachusetts to earn state and accrediting-agency approvals to offer a bachelor’s degree; in addition to the Business Management curriculum, last year the College also was approved to offer a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. About 100 students are currently enrolled in the two bachelor’s programs, and several are expected to graduate in May. Approval for the third four-year degree—in Psychology—is in process for the fall 2023 semester.