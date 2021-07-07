Aileen T. Stanton, 92, of Hanover, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 30.

She was born in Boston to John J. Murphy and Anne (Tobin).

Aileen was a manager at Kemper Insurance and later became a policy systems manager with Arbella Insurance. In her spare time, she belonged to a bowling league, and the Wollaston Mother’s Club. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late William F. Stanton, devoted mother of William F. Stanton, Jr. and his partner Maryanne Gardner of Weymouth, Dianne StantonSanchez of Hingham, Donna Bertoni and her husband Harry of Braintree, Brian M. Stanton and his wife Mary of Braintree, Deborah Calvaresi and her husband David of PA, and Robert D. Stanton and his wife Pam of MO. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great grandmother of 10 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 9:00-10:00 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. The Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Aileen may be made to the Headstrong Foundation, 232 Green Avenue, Holmes, PA 19043