Alba Tocci, 103

Alba (DiBona) Tocci, age 103, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the John Scott House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Braintree.

Alba was born in Quincy, on April 18, 1920, to the late Alessio and Maria (DiBona) DiBona and was a graduate of Quincy High School. She lived in Braintree for fifteen years, previously in Quincy for all of her life.

She was well-known as a talented seamstress and hairdresser.

Alba was actively involved in community affairs. With the assistance of former Mayor James Sheets and others, she helped found the South Quincy Italian Festival. She was instrumental in the effort to return the Granite Ball from the rotary at the Fore River Bridge to its present location at City Hall. Alba also helped in the development of the Granite Workers Memorial at Shea Park in West Quincy, honoring those who worked in the granite industry.

Most of all, she was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Edmund Tocci.

Devoted mother of Virginia Sines and her companion Richard M. Zamagni of Braintree, the late Richard Tocci, and the late Paul Tocci.

Loving grandmother of Daryl of East Boston, Darren of Quincy, Joseph of Manchester, N.H., Brent and his wife Mary of Abington, and Wendy of N.Y. Alba is also survived by several great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Alba was the last of nine siblings and is survived by her dear niece, Irene Gaudiano of Quincy, and many other nieces, nephews, and their families.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 22, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. At the request of the family, interment services will be private.

For those who wish, donations in Alba’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

