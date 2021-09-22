Albert L. Lewis, Jr., 70, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2021.

Al leaves three children, Marie Hanson and her husband John, and Sarah Lewis, both of Phelps, NY, and William Lewis of Randolph; four grandchildren, Emily, Lily, Scott and Carly Hanson. He leaves five siblings, Linda Santoro and her husband Louis of St. Petersburg, FL, Robert Lewis and his wife Joyce of Canton, Virginia Phillips and her husband John of Fryeburg, ME, Carole Lewis of Woodstock, GA, and Lisa Lewis of Jamaica Plain. He leaves nieces and nephews Julie Santoro of St. Petersburg, FL, Andrew Santoro of Walnut Creek, CA, John Lewis of Arlington and Kristen McCarron of Milton. He is predeceased by his parents Albert Lewis, Sr. and Frances Lewis.

Al was the sole proprietor of Lewis & Son Plumbing & Heating, a business started in 1937 by his grandfather and continued by his father. Al graduated from Milton High School in 1969, then earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1973. Shortly after graduation he began working toward his Master Plumber’s license with the intention of operating the family business upon his father’s retirement, a goal he achieved while still in his 20s.

Plumbing suited Al well. He particularly enjoyed working on older houses, readily recalling installations completed by his father years before. He salvaged and retained an impressive inventory of vintage fixtures and fittings to have on hand as needed. Al had a remarkable memory for details, which served both him and his customers well.

Al had several hobbies and interests. He enjoyed reading about history and popular culture of the 50s and 60s and sharing his knowledge with others. He was passionate about vintage American cars of the 50s and 60s and owned and restored several. Al was a long-time member of East Coast Cruisers car club. He was also a vendor for over 30 years at the Carlisle Collector Car Market in Pennsylvania where he sold hard-to-find car parts. Al had many loyal friends who shared his interests.

Al had great pride in his children and grandchildren. He liked shopping at second hand stores with his daughter Sarah, and they bonded over a mutual love of the Three Stooges and Looney Tunes cartoons. He enjoyed playing pinball, eating popsicles, and hanging out with his grandkids and looked forward to spending more time with them in his retirement.

Visiting Hours Saturday, September 25th at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, 2 – 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Al’s memory be made to Autism Alliance, www.autismalliance.org or the Epilepsy Foundation www.Epilepsy.com