Albert Patrick, 84

Albert Patrick, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He was 84.

He was born in Boston to the late Helen (Korsak) and Albert P. Patrick, Sr., and raised in South Boston and Dorchester after living in various western states until he was 10. After graduating from BC High School, he served in the Army in Colorado. He then attended Boston State College as an English Major with a minor in Earth Sciences. It was there that Albert met his future wife, Barbara Seegraber. He graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967 and went on to earn a CAGS in Computer Science at the Harvard Extension School. Albert worked as a teacher in the Resource Center at Milton High School for over 20 years.

In his spare time, Albert was an avid reader who enjoyed playing chess. There wasn’t much that Albert did without his beloved Barbara. They were often referred to as one, “BarbnAl.” Albert spent much of his free time travelling with Barbara. Together they visited over 70 countries and 300 cities worldwide, also finding time to golf, fish, hike and exercise walk, play tennis and softball, cross-country ski, attend the opera, and listen to classical music together. A life-long learner, he also enjoyed educational videos on a wide range of topics. He was extremely intelligent and had a quick wit accompanied with a great sense of humor. Albert was never afraid to ask questions or to scrutinize something to better understand it. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Devoted husband of 25 years to Barbara Seegraber of Quincy. Predeceased by his brother, Robert Patrick and his uncle, Joseph “Slim” Patrick.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Albert may be made to AccentCare Hospice of Massachusetts, One Edgewater Dr. Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Please see www.Keohane.com for online condolences.