Albert S. Capobianchi, 92

Albert S. Capobianchi, age 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Albert was born in Quincy, to the late Amedeo Q. and Mary A. (Brovelli) Capobianchi. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950.

Albert proudly served as a Private First Class in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.

He worked for over thirty years at the former Goldies Auto Salvage in Quincy, where he was a manager in the truck department. Albert later worked at the former The Egg & I in Quincy.

His favorite pastime was caring for and bringing joy to his family. Being surrounded by his loved ones brought him true happiness and filled his heart with love. Albert was a kind, patient and generous soul with a matter of fact personality that would get anyone to laugh during difficult times. He was a lifelong member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy. An avid lover of Westerns, especially John Wayne films and country music. Albert was a New England sports fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins. His favorite place to eat was McKay’s Restaurant in Quincy.

Beloved husband for sixty-four years of the late Angela L. (D’Amore) Capobianchi, who died on June 10, 2022.

Devoted father of Paula M. Sweeney of Carver, Nancy A. DiMaggio, Kevin M. Capobianchi, both of Quincy, the late Stephen M. Capobianchi, and the late Dawn L. Capobianchi.

Special and fun-loving grandfather of Heather Sweeney of Kingston, Kyle Lambert and his wife Samantha of Plympton, Bianca DiMaggio of Weymouth, Dominic DiMaggio of Quincy, and Corin Capobianchi of Quincy.

Much-loved great grandfather of Meadow and Summer Sharp and Raelynn and Walt Lambert.

Dear brother of Julia Ricciardi of Quincy and brother-in-law of Jean D’Amore of Hingham. Albert is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, June 25, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Albert’s interment, with military honors, will take place privately at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.