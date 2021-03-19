Alcide Bacon of Quincy was born Feb. 7, 1927 and died on March 15.

Alcide, known as Al, adored his family and his close group of friends at the Quincy YMCA, who would meet up daily and get breakfast together for many years. Mr. Bacon was a snowbird and enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winters with his wife. The next ten years he traveled with friends and family all over the world. Mr. Bacon loved hosting family and friends at his home for the holidays and the 4th of July. He spent a lot of time at his cottage in Wareham and loved being on the water.

Mr. Bacon was a proud United States Air Force veteran and an alumnus of Northeastern University. He was a self-made man who owned RDS Equipment in Boston. Mr. Bacon was a hard worker, very family oriented, generous, and loved life. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Eileen Bacon (Jarvie). Devoted father of Kenneth Bacon of TX, Donald Bacon and his wife Lou of NH, Gary Bacon and his wife Patty of Quincy, Debra Martucci and her husband Dean of CA, Sharon Bennett and her husband Scott of Hull, Pamela Ryan and her husband Joe of Weymouth, John Bacon of Rockland, Paula Bacon and her husband Stan, and the late Maureen Hussey and the late Joseph Bacon. Loving brother of Viola V. Bacon Lavoie and her husband Armond of NH. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Later in the year, Mr. Bacon’s family plans a celebration of life event.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or to the South Shore YMCA, ATTN: Development, 75 Mill Street, Hanover, MA 02339, ssymca.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.