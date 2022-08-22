Alden W. Strecker, Jr., 92

Alden W. Strecker, Jr. of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. He was 92.

Born in Boston on Jan. 5, 1930, Alden was the only child of Alden Sr. and Mary (Gould). He was the apple of his mother’s eye. Alden grew up in Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1948 where he played on the varsity basketball team. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served four years total, serving in Korea. When he returned to the states, he spent his final year stationed at the Hingham Naval Base as a Staff Sergeant. His next adventure was driving cross country to California where he settled down in San Diego for a few years.

Alden returned home to join his father, uncle, and his cousin Frank in running the family printing firm, The Strecker Press, in South Boston where he devotedly worked until his retirement in 2000. In 1967, Alden met the love of his life, Valerie DuPont Cook. Together they shared 35 loving years of marriage until her death in 2003. Alden was a loving father to six, and “Grampy” to fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His grandchildren will remember him fondly for his hilarious stories about growing up in Quincy, homemade Christmas, and birthday cards, and famously never missing a Red Sox game. After his wife’s passing Alden found a new home at The Moorings, where he lived for 16 years and was nicknamed by friends, “The Mayor of the Moorings”. Alden’s favorite way to spend an afternoon was taking walks on Wollaston Beach, feeding the birds, and people/dog watching. He and his daughter Ingrid did not miss one game of the Red Sox 2021/2022 seasons. Alden was friendly, silly, and always good for a laugh. He will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Alden is predeceased by his wife Valerie (Dupont), and survived by his daughter Linda Mott and husband Rick of Quincy, daughter Victoria Cook of Fall River, son Christopher Cook of Bridgewater, daughter Suzanne Guardia and husband Lou of Whitman, daughter Ingrid Riley and husband Michael of Quincy, and son Alden Strecker, III. He is also survived by his fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alden may be sent to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.