Alexander A. Parzych, 75, of Quincy died November 25, 2021.

The beloved husband of 55 years to Kathryn (Manning) Parzych of Quincy. Beloved father of Kimberly, Alexander and Daniel Parzych and his wife Lori. Grandfather of Danielle, step grandfather of Rebecca Gray and Nicholas Gray and 4 step great grandchildren. Brother in law of Rita Manning, Peggy Mullen and her husband William and the late Roberta and Stanley Pridham. Son of the late Alexander and Louise (Santosuosso) Parzych. Brother of Louise, Irene, Mary and Steven and the late John, William and Edward. Alexander is also survived by many loving nieces, nephew and friends.

A proud Vietnam Navy veteran. Al worked as a boiler plant operator for the VA Hospital in West Roxbury and retired from the VA Hospital in JP. He was the former owner of Bix Furniture in Watertown for many years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.