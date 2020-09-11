Alexander C. Kapolis of Wareham, originally from Quincy, died September 7, 2020.

Loving father of Michelle Bauder of Fall River, David Kapolis and his wife Victoria of Quincy, Elizabeth Arcand and her husband Albert of Pembroke and Sarah Morganelli and her husband Michael of Plymouth. Former husband of Mary (Buchan) Canatta. Son of the late Charles and Mary Kapolis. Brother of Maria Rae of Canton and James Kapolis of Milton and the late George Kapolis. Papa AL to Jordan Bauder and Austin and Ethan Arcand. Uncle of Ronald Rae and Michael & Elena Kapolis

A giving, charitable and compassionate man Alexander or “Al” as many affectionately called him, was continuously willing to give unto others both in his professional life as a contractor and in his personal life as well. Never compromising on quality, “doing it right” and presenting true artisan work, Alex exemplified what it was to be a genuine craftsman, to be emulated by many whom he heartened and impacted. He was highly skilled in all types of flooring installation, kitchen and bathroom renovations, custom additions and custom artisan work for specialty residential, commercial and industrial work. This is in addition to his uncanny ability to reverse engineer and repair plumbing, electrical, outboard engines, HVAC, internal combustion engines and countless more.

He gave Mary his wife of 24 years, four children and countless fun memories many of which were in Alton Bay, New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. He loved playing his Gibson guitars and had an affinity for classic rock. Appointed deacon in his home church, his charitable nature continued for the church congregate and surrounding communities. Alex showed a genuine passion for the Christian faith as exemplified by his benevolence towards others and his nonjudgmental and humble nature. Alex treated everyone equally and allowed no pretense or gesturing.

Alex gave hope and joy to so many. He continuously left an impression on everyone whom he met. Dad, Al and Brother Kapolis as he was affectionately called, will be sorely missed. We take comfort knowing that he is in the presence of the Lord.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30am followed by a Graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy at 11am.

For those who would like to make a donation, please visit Alexander Kapolis Go Fund Me at gf.me/u/yxhaqp.