Alexander H. Campbell, 88

Alexander H. Campbell, age 88, formerly of Hanover, Quincy, and Neponset, died peacefully, Monday, May 29, 2023 at the Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Al was born in Boston, to the late Angus H. and Sarah (Campbell) Campbell. He was raised in Neponset and was a graduate of Boston Technical High School and Newman Preparatory School. He also attended Wentworth Institute. He lived in Hingham for the past several years, previously in Hanover for fourteen years, and earlier in Quincy for over fifty years.

He was employed as an electro-mechanical designer for the former Stone and Webster Engineering Company for fifteen years. He had a lifelong interest in electronics.

In 1985, he and his son, Hugh, co-founded their own construction company, A.H. Campbell & Son, Inc. He was known as a hard-working, competent, and reliable contractor with an outstanding reputation.

In the early 1950s he served in the U.S. Navy and in 1955 was recalled during the Korean War, proudly serving aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid, CVA-11, as a fireman.

He was a member of the John P. McKeon Am Vets Post 146, the Braintree VFW Post 1702, and the Weymouth Knights of Columbus.

Al was a longtime member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.

As a young man, Al was a talented baseball player and pitcher and was a member of the CYO National Championship team.

He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Boston Red Sox. He and his late wife, Carol, were active members of the BoSox Club and made many trips to spring training in Florida. In 2005, he was honored to have been able to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.

Most of all, Al was dedicated to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-seven years of the late Carol A. (Nash) Campbell.

Devoted father of Karen Drinkwater and her husband Gary of Hanover, MaryJo Carroll and her husband Kevin of Kingston, Denise MacDonald and her husband Patrick of Kingston, Hugh Campbell and his wife Lorraine of Quincy, Thomas M. Campbell and his wife Theresa of Squantum, Carol Ann Campbell of Quincy, Donna Walsh of Duxbury, Scott S. Campbell and his wife Julie of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of twenty-three and great grandfather of seventeen. He was also grandfather of the late Matthew Ryan Campbell, the late Owen Patrick MacDonald, and the late Patrick G. Sullivan.

One of four siblings, he was the dear brother of Marylou Towle of Hyde Park and was predeceased by Mary Costa and Malcolm Campbell.

Al is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and friends.

Lifelong friend of Donna and Ralphy DePaulo.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, June 1, from 3 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

For those who wish, donations in Al’s memory may be made to South Shore Children’s Fund, c/o John Ford, 68 Baxter Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.