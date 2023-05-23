Alexander N. Stromberg, 44

Alexander N. Stromberg, age 44, a longtime resident of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Monday, May 15, 2023 at home.

Alex was born in Weymouth, raised in Quincy, and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1997. He attended Johnson & Wales University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

He was employed as a chef and had worked at several restaurants during his career, including Zuma Boston and the Barker Tavern in Scituate. As a young man he had also worked in his family’s business, Window Fashions of Hanover and Quincy.

Alex enjoyed cooking, fishing, and was a talented artist. He enjoyed music, especially Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. Alex was a fan of Joe Rogan and his podcasts – he especially enjoyed Episode 1979 (his birth year). He followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and joined the Rural Masonic Lodge. Alex struggled with addiction for many years and overcame many challenges in his recovery.

Proud father of Brendan Plumley of Arkansas and grandfather of Delilah.

Beloved son of Valerie G. (Johnson) Stromberg of Quincy and the late Olle C. “Chris” Stromberg.

Dear brother of Jonathan L. Stromberg of Quincy.

Cherished grandson of the late John E. and Natalie P. (Kosarick) Johnson, and the late Ake and Vera (Lang) Stromberg.

Alex is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

At the request of the family, funeral services will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alex’s memory may be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or www.interfaithsocialservices.org.

