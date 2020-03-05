Alfred E. DuBois, 94

Alfred E. DuBois, age 94, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, March 2, 2020 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Alfred was born in Norwood, to the late Alfred and Rena (Montgrain) DuBois, and had lived in Quincy since the age of eight.

He was employed as a carpenter in the construction industry for many years and later worked in maintenance services.

Al was a proud World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy as a coxswain aboard the USS Gleaves (DD 423). He received several medals, including the Asiatic-Pacific Area Medal and the European-African, Middle-Eastern Medal with 5 Stars. Over the years, Al kept in touch with his shipmates and rarely missed a reunion, traveling throughout the country to attend.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, always available and willing to assist. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved husband of the late Marie Angelina (Azzato) DuBois. Devoted father of Roland A. DuBois and his late wife Robin of Quincy, Janet E. Colby of Brockton, Alfred E. DuBois, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Weymouth, Dana P. DuBois and his wife Suzanne of Hyde Park, and the late Linda Marie Rogers. Loving grandfather of Jaclyn M. DuBois, Aimee E. DuBois, Jason M. DuBois, and Brandon A. DuBois. Cherished great grandfather of Elijah and Nathaniel.

The last of five siblings, Al is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Monday, March 9 at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday 2 – 5 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Alfred’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.