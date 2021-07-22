Alfred E. Kelly

Alfred E. “Al” Kelly of North Weymouth died July 19, 2021.

Al was born in Boston to the late Elizabeth and John Kelly. He attended Quincy Trade School and was a proud US Army veteran.

Al worked for many years as a union insulator for Insulators and Allied Workers Local 6 Boston. A devout Catholic, Al had been a parishioner at St. Jerome Church since 1963. He loved to dance, go sailing, swimming, and bowling.

Beloved husband for 64 years to Gloria J. (Papile) Kelly of North Weymouth. Loving father of Gerard Kelly and Amy of Hanover, Dawna Barrett and Christopher of Quincy and Steven Kelly and Mary of New Jersey. Cherished brother of Elizabeth “Betty” Sulmonte and Anthony of Abington and the late John, David, Joseph, Leo, Philip, Robert and Peter Kelly. Devoted Grandpa to Erica, Peter and Sarah Kelly and Patrick, Colleen and Kelly Barrett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Al’s family suggests wearing a mask if you are not vaccinated. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM.

Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Al to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923-4539.