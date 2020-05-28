Alfred N. Bersani, 90

Alfred N. Bersani, age 90, of Bridgewater, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Sachem Center for Health & Rehabilitation in East Bridgewater.

Alfred was born in Quincy, to the late Antoinetta and John Q. Bersani. He was raised there and was a graduate of Quincy High School. He had lived in Bridgewater for the past thirteen years, previously in Braintree for over forty years.

Al was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the USS Horace A. Bass (APD-124).

He was employed in the family-owned and operated business, the former Quincy Cement Block Co., Inc. on Willard Street, for many years. He had also worked for the Walcor Vault Corporation and the Foster-Southeastern Concrete Company in Islington.

Al and his late wife, Carmela, were talented ballroom dancers and enjoyed many evenings dancing with friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Al was also a talented cook who took joy in making meals for family and friends.

Most of all, Al was devoted to his family, always supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-nine years of the late Carmela F. (Caci) Bersani. Devoted father of Robert J. Bersani and his wife Mary of Wrentham, Joseph J. Bersani and his wife Donna, Steven J. Bersani and his wife Donna, Linda M. LaVangie and her husband Todd, all of East Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Julie Bersani, Jessica Swenson and her husband T.J., John Bersani, Kyle Bersani, Lauryn Bersani, and Nicole LaVangie. Cherished great-grandfather of Sophie Swenson.

One of nine siblings, he was the dear brother of Rose Flaherty of Braintree, and was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Alfred’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or by visiting helpfbms.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.