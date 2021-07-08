Alfred P. Licata, Jr., 49

Alfred P. Licata, Jr., age 49, of Mashpee, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly July 2 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, after suffering a heart attack.

Mr. Licata was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Quincy and Cambridge, Maine. He had lived in Mashpee for several years, previously in Quincy.

He was a self-employed contractor. Mr. Licata was also a devoted caregiver to his late grandparents for many years.

Devoted father of Alexis M. Licata and Gabrielle A. Licata. Beloved son of Arlene “Sissie” (Sacchetti) Licata of Mashpee and the late Alfred P. Licata, Sr.

Devoted brother of Anthony G. Licata and his wife Heather Gould of Skowhegan, Maine, Angelo V. Licata of Detroit, Maine, and Adam M. Licata of Cambridge, Maine.

Mr. Licata is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as his devoted longtime partner, Joanne Gallahue, and his step-father, Edward M. Prindle.

At the request of the family, services were private.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.