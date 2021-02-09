Alfred Trotman, 92, of Quincy, died February 6, 2021.

He was the husband of the late Patricia (Conway) and son of the late Fred and Eva Mae (Keady) Trotman.

Mr. Trotman was the longtime owner of the former Al’s Variety Store on Babcock St. in Houghs Neck. Over the years Al was active in Quincy politics and he was a longstanding member of the Houghs Neck Community Council, where he served as president from 1962 to 1963.

In recent years Al made his home at O’Brien Towers, making lasting friendships with his Asian neighbors whom he appreciated and loved.

He was the brother of the late George, Robert, John and Walter Trotman and is survived by his late wife’s son and daughter, Deborah Walker and Michael Frates, both of Clinton, along with several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Thursday February 11, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the funeral, from 12noon-1pm. Burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

