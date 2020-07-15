Alice A. Battista, 87

Alice Ann (Mariano) Battista, age 87, of Braintree died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Alice was born in Quincy where she was raised, educated and married. The remainder of her life was spent in Braintree where she and her loving husband raised their family.

The beloved wife of the late Vildo John Battista, loving mother of Valerie J. Battista of Marshfield and John A. Battista of California; dear grandmother of Alyssa Andy, Jason Vittoriso and Giana Vittoriso; great grandmother of Violet Vittoriso; sister of the late Dorothy Cinquini and Thomas Mariano; and survived by a niece and nephew, Paul Cinquini and Alice Lopez DeVictoria.

On Thursday, July 16 there will be a private visiting hour starting at 9:00 AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy.

Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Donations in Alice’s memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.