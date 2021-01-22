Alice C. Sweeney

Alice C. (Last) Sweeney of Quincy died January 20, 2021.

The beloved wife of the late John F. Sweeney, Sr. Loving mother of John F. Sweeney, Jr. of Quincy and the late William and Paul Sweeney and Susan Schiffer. Sister of Marie Kaup of FL and Theresa Leary of Hingham, Alice is predeceased by 7 other brothers and sisters. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Alice enjoyed her trips to Foxwoods and loved to play bingo. She enjoyed singing and was always up to the challenge for a word search puzzle. The foundation of her life was her family and her faith – she was a devout Catholic.

Alice will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have had her in their lives. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 26 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.