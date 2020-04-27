Alice Fraher-Mason, 91, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy went home to be with the Lord at Care One nursing home on April 19 after complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Alice was preceded in death by both of her loving husbands William Fraher of Weymouth and Ralph Mason of Adamsville, TN.

Alice was always a hard worker and took pride in everything she did, first as the manager of Colonial Federal Savings Bank in Holbrook and then as a customer sales representative both at Talbots in Hingham and at Kohl’s in Hingham before retiring.

She enjoyed all of the pleasures life has to offer including reading her books, woman’s bible study, dancing, and having fun with her endless amount of friends, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she was constantly surrounded by up until the very end.

She was the loving mother of Robin Russell and her husband Joseph of Weymouth as well as Janet McCann and her husband John of Pembroke.

She is survived by both of her daughters as well as her 6 grandchildren, Joseph Russell Jr., Tracy Watt, Taylor Morais, William Russell, Jina Smith and Jill Adams along with 12 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She will be remembered for her lovable yet feisty personality and her sarcastic sense of humor that always made everyone smile.

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit magounbiggins.com