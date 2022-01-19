Alice G. Aiguier, 82

Alice G. Aiguier of Quincy, died of kidney disease at her home on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. She was 82.

Born Alice G. Frenette in Boston to Philip and Alice (Hamilton) Frenette. She and her loving late husband, Jack, lived and raised their family in Houghs Neck, on Quincy Bay.

Alice loved dogs, reading, country music and traveling. She and Jack had the opportunity to travel much of the world and considered Greece and Tahiti to be the highlights. She also enjoyed many fun and unique trips across the globe with her daughters.

Her strong will and contrarian nature, belied by her tiny stature, will be greatly missed.

Alice is survived by her four children, Cindy Milford and her husband Chick, Tracy Stewart and her husband Sean, Darrel Aiguier and Dean Aiguier. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kendall Stewart, Casey Stewart and Andrew Tufts.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10AM at Keohane Funeral Home. Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MSPCA – Angel at mspca.org or Wounded Warrior Project supportwwp.org.