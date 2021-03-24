Alice Hazelton

Alice (Coffey) Hazelton of Quincy passed away March 23.

Wife of the late Francis H. Cherished mother of Maureen Bulger of Quincy, Stephen of East Boston, William of Utah and the late Francis X. Hazelton. Sister of the late Edward Coffey, Mary Collins, Joan McLaughlin, Eileen O’Toole and Johnny Coffey. Grandmother of Stephen, Michael, Cristal and Alice. Great-grandmother of Cameron and Mac.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Saturday 4-6 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

