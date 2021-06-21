Alice J. Deady, 83

Alice Josephine (Rouleau) Deady, a longtime resident of Houghs Neck, Quincy, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was 83.

Alice was the beloved wife of the late James J. Deady, Jr., who passed in 2018. Together they shared 60 years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Karin Duggan and her husband Fran of South Glastonbury, CT, Ellen Reardon and her husband Michael of Georgetown and the late Linda Dracoules and her surviving husband Chris of Holliston. Loving grandmother of Danielle, Kerri, Kevin, Chris, Michael, Colleen, Matthew and Abby. Loving great grandmother of Sophia and Walker. Alice was preceded in death by her siblings: Jean, Raymond, Alfred and Paul.

Family was the most important part of Alice’s life, and she was devoted to those she loved and cared for. Her life lessons and example are her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to church.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.