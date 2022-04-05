Alice M. Murray, 92

Alice M. (Murphy) Murray, age 92, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born in Cambridge, to the late Michael and Julia (Falvey) Murphy. Raised and educated in Cambridge, she also attended secretarial school in Boston. She lived in Quincy for over fifty years and enjoyed spending time on the Cape.

As a young woman, Alice worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as an administrative secretary, in social services for several years, where she met her future husband, Frank.

Alice was a loving homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She was very devoted to her family and especially proud of her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Alice had a passion for gardening and taking care of her flowers and plants. She also participated in many activities at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy, including yoga and ceramic classes.

Beloved wife of the late Francis C. “Frank” Murray.

Devoted mother of David F. Murray of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kathleen M. Murray of Milton, Paul M. Murray and his wife Julie of Avon.

Loving grandmother of Emily and Ben.

Alice was also very fond of her pet “grand dog”, Cooper.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, April 7, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Alice’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 460 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.