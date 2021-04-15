Alicia Coletti, 87

Alicia (Dunn) Coletti, 87, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021.

Born and raised in Dorchester, she moved to Quincy in 1956 and lived there for the rest of her life. She was a graduate of Boston State Teachers College and earned a Master’s Degree from Northeastern University.

Alicia was an educator and an advocate for the rights of women throughout her life. After teaching in the Weymouth Public Schools she met and married her husband David B. Coletti; they were happily married for over 50 years until his death in 2010.

In the 1970s, while raising her four children, she became active in state and local politics and was president of the Quincy Chapter of the League of Women Voters. She was the founding director of the Women’s Center at Quincy College; assisting women in returning to work and pursuing higher education. She was a member for the City of Quincy Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women. She was campaign manager for her best friend Patricia Toland; the first woman elected to citywide office in Quincy. She was the director for the City of Quincy for the Title IX Program; the 1972 federal law prohibiting discrimination in education on the basis of sex. She retired as the director of personnel for the City of Quincy Public Schools.

Remaining active in retirement she became chairwoman of the Quincy Democratic City Committee and was selected as a delegate to the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. She was a member of the Board of Trustees of Thomas Crane Public Library. As a member of the OLLI Institute at UMass Boston Alicia travelled to Europe and Asia and taught Great Books classes at UMass into her early 80s.

She is survived by her four children: Paul Coletti (and his wife Celeste); Carroll Coletti (and his wife Deborah Parsons); David Coletti (and his wife Mary) and; Gina Coletti (and her husband George Lanides), as well as her eight grandchildren: Aubrey, Anthony, Donata, Alicia, Samantha, Nikos, Angelina, and Luke.

The Coletti family would like to express their love and gratitude for all the wonderful care givers who blessed the last years of our mother’s life; including Tammy, Kim of Seasons Hospice and Catherine and all of the wonderful woman of Celtic Homecare.

Memorial Visitation will be on Monday April 19, 2021 between 10 AM and 12 Noon at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, Massachusetts 02169.

