Alino Gomes, 75

Alino Gomes, age 75, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, February 19, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Alino was born in Fogo, Cabo Verde. He was raised and educated there. He immigrated to the United States in 1999, at the age of fifty-four, settling in Dorchester. He had lived in Quincy for the past nineteen years.

Alino was employed as a janitor for C&W Services for over twenty years, and was still working at the time of his death. He spent the majority of his time working at the University of Massachusetts Boston. He loved his job and enjoyed many friendships there.

Alino was a Jehovah’s Witness and belonged to the Randolph congregation in Holbrook.

Alino was always active and on the move. He enjoyed tending to his garden. He was known for helping others. Most of all, Alino was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them.

Beloved husband for forty-four years of Maria Da Luz Pereira Gomes. Devoted father of Marta Gomes and her husband Pedro of Quincy, Marisa Kolodnicki and her husband Matthew of Norwich, Conn. Loving grandfather of Lucas and Leia Gomes, Malachi and Marcos Kolodnicki. Alino is also survived by one brother as well as many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, graveside services were conducted privately at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.