All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.

Speaking at a State House press conference, Baker on Monday noted the state is on pace to fully vaccinate 4.1 million residents – three-quarters of its adult population – by early June, allowing the state to lift all remaining pandemic-related restrictions on businesses.

“This level of protection makes this step possible for the people of commonwealth,” he said. “The science shows that vaccinated people are well-protected against the virus and unlikely to spread COVID.”

“The temporary limits and restrictions imposed on the private sector and on individuals were the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make,” the governor added.

“The loss and the isolation so many of our friends and families have experienced is likely to impact all of us for a very long time. The commonwealth was tested…but together we all fought back, made changes as the facts on the ground changed, and never, ever stopped moving forward.”

Massachusetts’ mask mandate will also end on May 29 and the state will begin to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new CDC guidance, issued last week, no longer requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks in most settings while those who are not fully vaccinated are urged to keep wearing them.

“The Department of Public Health will issue a public health advisory, urging all unvaccinated residents to wear face coverings in most indoor settings,” Baker said. “The department will advise all vaccinated residents that it is safe to go back to doing the things we all used to do before this pandemic, consistent with the CDC’s new guidance.”

To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual must have gotten the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least two weeks prior.

Consistent with federal guidance, masks will still be required for everyone on public and private transportation, including rideshares, taxis, liveries, ferries, mass transit, and transit hubs like train stations and airports. They will also be required at healthcare facilities, congregate care settings, and health and rehabilitative day services.

Masks will also remain necessary indoors for staff and students in K-12 schools and early education settings. Effective Tuesday, masks are no longer required for outdoor activities, like recess, in schools or childcare settings. Youth athletes under the age of 18 are no longer be required to wear masks either as of Tuesday for outdoor sports, and all youth and amateur sports guidelines will be lifted May 29.

Effective May 29, masks will no longer be required at summer camps for outdoor activities, but will be required indoors.

While the state is lifting the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals, Baker noted private businesses and employers can set their own rules.

“As we transition away from the current restrictions, businesses may choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking. We encourage them to do whatever works for them, for their employees and for their customers,” the governor said. “We also encourage everyone to be respectful and to follow those requirements if a private organization puts them in place.”

Baker likewise noted individual municipalities may hold off on easing restrictions.

“Communities that don’t want to go as aggressively or as far as we are proposing to go here, they know the facts on the ground in their communities as well as or better than anybody and they can make whatever decision that makes sense, and we will support that,” he said.

During his press conference, Baker said Massachusetts would not be implementing a statewide system to verify whether individuals have been vaccinated – a step some states, like New York, have taken – absent federal guidance.

“If the feds decide they want to move in that direction, that is certainly something we would engage with them on,” Baker said. “I think state-by-state, especially around here, is really complicated.”

Baker on Monday also announced that the state of emergency, which has been in effective since early last year, would be lifted as of June 15 and the administration will work with municipal and legislative leaders to ensure an orderly transition out of the state of emergency.

The governor had previously announced a phased reopening plan, with some industries set to open on May 29 and a full reopening on Aug. 1. Despite the new accelerated timeline, Baker on Monday said the state has not seen the last of COVID-19.

“COVID is a little bit like, you know, Michael Myers,” the governor said, referring to the fictional killer from the ‘Halloween’ film series.

“We have made tremendous progress, and that’s why we are able to do what we’re doing here and what we’re proposing here today. And when you have three out of every four adults basically on the verge of being fully vaccinated, and I assume we’ll see similar performance out of our younger folks as they become eligible, and when more than, or roughly 90 percent of everybody over the age of 75 is vaccinated, you’re talking about a situation and a circumstance where we have really set the commonwealth up, where the people of Massachusetts have set the commonwealth up to be successful going forward from here.

“But, obviously, this is something we are going to have to continue to pay attention to, and we will.”

All residents ages 12 and up are now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, though only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for individuals under the age of 18. The governor on Monday said any eligible resident who has not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine should do so at one of the 975 locations in the state where they are available.

“We have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the month, transitioning out of the current state of affairs, but none of that work is more important than carrying out Massachusetts’ national leading vaccination effort. We’ll continue knocking on doors, making calls, setting up pop-up sites, and doing everything we can to expand access to vaccines. We are working day and night to reach everyone where they are,” Baker said.

“Everyone who works, lives or studies in Massachusetts has been or will be offered a vaccine at a time and place that is convenient for them. There is no cost and no insurance or ID required.

“If you have not yet gotten vaccinated, please get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family.”