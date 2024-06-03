Allan E. Marcou, 86

Allan Edward Marcou, age 86, of Quincy, MA, passed away at his residence in Elizabeth City, NC on June 1, 2024. He was born on May 6, 1938, to John Edward Marcou and Anora Ferguson Marcou.

Allan dedicated much of his life to his work, serving as a manager at Codex for twenty-eight years before retiring. In his retirement, he found fulfillment as a paraprofessional for special needs children, making a positive impact in their lives.

A man of varied interests, Allan was a lifelong boat enthusiast and took pride in building gardens for the local Food Bank. He was a dedicated member of several organizations including Master Mason for Lodge 317 for sixty years, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Riverside United Methodist Church, and the Model A Club.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Uhthoff Marcou, his daughter Sheri Allan (Joel) of Elizabeth City, his son Greg Marcou of Taunton, MA, and his three cherished grandchildren Gisele Allan, Maya Marcou, and Ella Marcou. Allan is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jane Roosa.

Allan will be remembered for his kind heart, unwavering dedication to his family, and his passion for helping others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, with Pastor Arthur Manigault officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Twiford Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 1400 Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or online at https://riversideumcec.com/giving/.

Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Marcou Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.