Allen F. Cameron, 81

Allen F. “Al” Cameron, 81, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Weymouth on February 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Dougald and Mary (Levangie) Cameron. Al attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1957. After high school, Al enlisted in the United States Marines and proudly served his country. Following his honorable discharge, Al attended Bentley School of Accounting and went to work for One Beacon Insurance as an accountant. Al retired after 44 years of service.

Al spent his spare time teaching CCD, volunteering at Sacred Heart Church and the Quincy Senior Center. He was a man of great faith and lived his life with the virtues of faith, hope and love. Family was the most important part of Al’s life and he loved his children and grandchildren more than anything.

Al was a proud papa, devoted to the people in his family and community, always social and a great story teller. His legacy and life lessons will continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Al was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Lofgren) Cameron, with whom he shared 55 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Karen Lee and her partner Michael Parmenter of Hanson, Christopher Cameron and his spouse Kim of Weymouth, Mary Ellen Logan and her partner John Engrassia of Quincy and Andrew Cameron and his spouse Lisa of Rockland. Al was the loving papa of eight and the dear brother of Ellie Chapin and her spouse Joe of FL, Carol Contrino and her spouse Louis of Quincy, Irene Attardo and her spouse Tony of Quincy, Mary Mundie of Weymouth and the late Donald Cameron. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4 through 8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Al’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Al’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Friends who are unable to gather with Al’s family at this time, may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.