Allen W. Edgar, 84

Allen William Edgar, of East Falmouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the McCarthy Care Center in Sandwich. He was 84.

Born in Brighton on June 27, 1937, he was the son of the late Robert and Phyllis (Cadigan) Edgar. Allen was raised in Brookline, attended local schools, and graduated from Brookline High School. After graduation, Allen enlisted in the United States Army and served for three years. He reenlisted with the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1961. He proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Allen worked as a general warehouse worker for Western Electric for 30 years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built and maintained throughout the years. Allen was fondly referred to as “The Eagle” by his family and friends. Allen enjoyed taking long walks and loved the ocean. Allen enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics. Allen was a true Boston Sports Fan!

Allen retired early and helped raise his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Known to his grandchildren as Papa Al, he created a special bond with all the children. Allen loved people and enjoyed being in the presence of others. He never said a bad word about anyone, and he never complained. Allen was the type of person who would willingly give his time to anyone. He was a selfless, genuine, and devoted Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Allen will be missed by all the lives he touched, especially his family.

Allen was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Gillis) Edgar, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Suzanne L. Shaheen and her husband Rob of Bridgewater, Janine M. Furey and her husband John of Quincy, and Christopher A. Edgar of Boston. Allen was the loving grandfather of Melissa Furey, Matthew Furey, Jenna Greer and her husband John, Nicholas Furey, Samantha Shaheen, Michael Shaheen and Aaron Shaheen and the loving great grandfather of three. He was the dear brother of MaryJane Edgar of East Falmouth, and was preceded in death by his siblings: John Edgar, Robert Edgar, Phyllis Benson, and Nancy Edgar. Allen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, March 4, 2022, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Allen’s graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Allen’s name to Homes For Our Troops by visiting: hfotusa.org.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.