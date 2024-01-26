Allie S. Hassan, Sr., 83

Allie S. Hassan, Sr., age 83, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, in the comfort of his loving family.

Allie was born in Quincy, to the late Sam and Agnes (Abraham) Hassan. Raised and educated in Quincy, he attended Quincy High School. Allie lived in Rockland for twenty-one years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. He served as a paratrooper, with the 82nd Airborne Division, achieving the rank of Sergeant.

As a young man, Allie worked in his family’s restaurant, the former Ma’s Lunch on Winter Street adjacent to the Fore River Shipyard.

He later worked at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for seventeen years as a steel cutter and as a lead burner with both the Bethlehem Steel Company and General Dynamics.

After retirement, Allie was the founder and manager of the Quincy Unity Club for many years.

He was an avid Boston sports fan. Most of all, Allie was devoted to his family and friends.

Beloved husband for thirty-seven years of Gayle A. (Walsh) Hassan.

Devoted father of Allie Hassan, Jr., Roberta Hassan of Stoughton, Ronnie Hassan of Weymouth, and the late Norman and Karen Hassan.

Father-in-law of Jaqueline Coull Hassan of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of three and great grandfather of five.

Allie was the last of twelve siblings and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 1, at 10:30 a.m., with military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Allie’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.