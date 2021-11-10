Altercations Reported At Two Quincy Schools

By SCOTT JACKSON

A pair of altercations were reported in the Quincy Public Schools on Tuesday, one at Point Webster Middle School and the other at Quincy High School.

Both altercations took place as a result of information shared by students online, including a video created by a Quincy High student that contained racist hate speech, school administrators said.

The incident at Point Webster occurred on Tuesday morning as students were arriving at the school, Principal Christine Barrett wrote in a letter to the school community.

“This morning, there was a physical altercation between two Point Webster Middle School students during morning arrival,” Barrett wrote in her letter. “This unfortunate incident was witnessed by many students and parents and was the result of outside of school social media exchanges between the students and others in the same grade.

“Incidents like these have a negative impact on the culture of our school and are the unfortunate result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions.”

Barrett said the school community needs to “work together to ensure that students understand that their activities online should be as carefully considered as actions in person.”

“I ask you to talk to your student and set reasonable limits for their use of social media and to create a plan to monitor it with them,” she said. “It is important for students to understand that spreading rumors, bullying, or damaging someone’s reputation is not appropriate. Encourage in-person contact with friends, both for positive reasons but especially to address a conflict before it escalates.

“During the school day, within the Health curriculum and through community meetings, we will be supporting students in developing strategies for problem-solving, resolving conflict, and appreciating and respecting one another.”

The physical altercation involving Quincy High School came at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Supt. Kevin Mulvey and Principal Lawrence Taglieri said in a separate open letter.

“We are writing to inform you that there was a physical altercation between two Quincy High School students at the end of the school day that was the result of a video created by one of the students that contained racist hate speech. The video was created outside of school over a year ago but recently shared between students on social media,” Mulvey and Taglieri wrote.

“Today’s altercation is the result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions. The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community.

“While identifying the issues of racism and hate speech are easily done, the more difficult work is to address the root causes of these conflicts and support the students and staff affected. There are clearly issues with culture and climate that require collaboration with outside resources and strategic planning in order to move forward with reinforcing our schools as safe and supportive environments.”

The district was partnering with Walker Therapeutic staff to meet with Quincy High students on Wednesday, officials said, and community forums would be held this Friday and next Monday.

“These are immediate responses to the ongoing work that will continue to be done with students on a daily basis through community building, health education and interventions, and peer mentoring,” Mulvey and Taglieri wrote.

This week’s altercations came after school officials reported “alarming incidents involving North Quincy and Quincy High School student misconduct, specifically video and audio files containing sexual harassment and hate speech that was shared on social media under the guise of athletic rivalry,” last week.

Those incidents were under investigation, Mulvey wrote in a letter to the community on Nov. 5.

“This misconduct is extremely disturbing to the targeted adults and students and the entire Quincy Public Schools community,” he stated. “There is an investigation underway and this offensive and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated and the students involved will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined. It is a major concern for all of us that these media files reflect popular culture but the students involved lack the maturity and understanding of their impact on the school community of creating and sharing such content.

“Quincy Public Schools is committed to working with students to promote healthy relationships through student activism and voice. Beginning in July, High School Health Interventionists and Health Educators have been coordinating with DOVE Inc’s YouthSpeak Program to provide peer-led curriculum and opportunities for students to develop social skills, challenge stereotypes, raise awareness about sexism and sexual harassment, and create momentum for reflection and change. It is important to foster conversation within the whole school community to talk, share, and plan for positive change.

“Next steps will include supporting the High School Athletic Directors and coaches in working with team captains and players about positive leadership, having respect for all, addressing hate speech, and respecting the privilege of representing the school as a member of an athletic team.”