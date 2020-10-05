Amanda Boyd of Quincy died September 30, 2020.

Amanda was both an enthusiastic gardener and avid caretaker of nature, but at the same time she could be a fierce advocate for the environment. What she loved the most about gardening was sharing the hobby with her father who took many loving trips to Home Depot with her and it was special how she could use what she grew to cook with her mother for her family and close friends. Amanda enjoyed painting, was a voracious writer, and loved to read. She took pride in her intellect and loved to learn. She had a lifetime of practicing advocacy for herself and others who shared a similar path of being differently abled. Amanda did not just want to survive, she wanted to live a normal life where she could thrive. From this journey stemmed an unrivaled empathy for others that grew into a passion for supporting those who needed it, and in her own words, “All of us have challenges, learning disabled or not.” She was not satisfied with the status-quo so she became a part of the change she wanted to see, making certain that our political leaders heard the issues that were important to her—from ensuring the equal rights of women to people with disabilities. Anyone who knew her knows she could appreciate a good debate. Always full of questions and full of life, her precocious nature will be fondly remembered.

Beloved daughter of James Boyd and Joy Lester of Quincy. Cherished sister of Elizabeth Cammarata and her husband Jason of Dorchester and Emily Boyd of Orlando, FL. Loving niece of Electra Alessio of Kingston, NH, Stephen Lester and his wife Lois Gibbs of Falls Church, VA, Corinne Lester of Kingston, NH, Arthur Boyd of Brockton, and Annemarie Carlson and her husband Eric of Hanover. Loving cousin of Lauren, Diane, Ryan, Christopher, Michael, Melissa, Christian, and Timothy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM until noon at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree followed by the funeral service. Burial will take place following the service at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to riverviewschool.org.

Please visit keohane.com for online condolences.