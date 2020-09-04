Amelia Mattes, 99

Amelia (Malvesti) Mattes, age 99, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Anna (Mariani) Malvesti, she was raised and educated there. Amelia was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1938. She was a lifelong Quincy resident.

Amelia was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her children and grandchildren, proudly supporting their activities and accomplishments. She loved to cook homemade Italian food and host family gatherings. Amelia had a passion for music and loved to sing. She was also an avid Bingo player.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Mattes, Sr. Devoted mother of Daniel E. Mattes, Jr. of Quincy, Ronald J. Mattes and his wife Penney of Yarmouth, Paul L. Mattes and his wife Sandy of Florida, Dianne M. Jordan and her husband Thomas of Marshfield, Marcia R. Forrester and her husband James of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Juliane, Jennifer, Craig, Alicia, Shelley, Daniella, T.J., Marisa, Marlena, and the late Gretchen. Cherished great-grandmother of thirteen. She was expecting her first great-great grandson.

Dear sister of Louis P. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Ret. of Quincy. She was predeceased by Mary Crowley Purpura, Susan Sherman, Rose E. Carella, Joseph P. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Ret., John A. Malvesti, Sr., Sgt., Q.P.D., Ret., Luigi Malvesti, Nicholas M. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Ret. and Anthony E. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Ret.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted and interment will take place privately. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

A celebration of Amelia’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

For those who wish, donations in Amelia’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

The Mattes family would like to acknowledge the nurses and staff members at the Dwyer Home in Weymouth for the compassionate care provided to Amelia.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.