Americo ‘Rico’ Sandonato, 91

Americo “Rico” Sandonato, age 91, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Americo was born in Prezza, Province of L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Pasquale and Giovanna (Pasqualone) Sandonato. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States at the age of seventeen, and had lived in Quincy for sixty-nine years, in the home that was built with his late father.

He was self-employed as the owner and operator of R.S. Masonry in Quincy for over forty-five years.

Rico enjoyed gardening, toiling in his workshop, and golfing. He loved Italian music and spending time with his longtime friends.

Beloved husband for sixty-three years of Dora (Spadorcia) Sandonato.

Most of all, Americo was devoted to his family and was especially proud of his cherished grandchildren, supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted, loving, and supportive father of Lina McLean of Cape Cod, Anna T. Scurti of Easton and her late husband Michael, and Jeannie Sandonato of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Chelsea and Zachary McLean, Ariana and Steven Scurti, Matthew and Mikayla Murphy.

Brother of Andrea Sandonato and his wife Cristina of Quincy and the late Arnaldo Sandonato. Brother-in-law of Lillian Ascenzo and her husband Oscar of North Reading. Americo is also survived by many nieces and a nephew who absolutely adored him.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and at the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private. A celebration of Rico’s life will take place at a later date when it is safe to gather.

If you would like to share a memory or a message with the Sandonato family, you are invited to send an email to: mlot94@msn.com.

For those who wish, donations in Americo’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, for the Multiple Myeloma Unit, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.