Americo Speranzo, 91

Americo “Rico” Speranzo, Captain, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 91, of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, died May 28 at home.

Born and raised in Quincy to the late Frank and Giselda (Troiani) Speranzo. He was also a thirty-year winter resident of Naples and North Fort Myers, Fla.

Mr. Speranzo served as a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Recalled to active duty on Sept. 6, 1950, he attained the rank of corporal during the Korean conflict.

He was proud to have served as a captain in the Quincy Fire Department. Mr. Speranzo was appointed to the department on March 27, 1954. During his career, he was assigned to Hose 1, Engine 4, Special Service, Ladder 3, Engine 1, Engine 8, Fire Alarm Officer, and at the time of his retirement, served with Ladder 3 in West Quincy. Mr. Speranzo retired on Sept. 28, 1984 after thirty years of service.

He was a member of Local 792, the William R. Caddy Marine Corps League Detachment #124, Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294, and Disabled American Veterans. Mr. Speranzo was a former trustee of the Quincy Credit Union, a member of the Quincy Sons of Italy and the South Quincy Bocce Club, and a longtime supporter of Quincy youth sports.

Rico and his wife, Claire, were dedicated volunteers for the Department of Veterans Affairs for twenty-three years. He had also volunteered for FEMA, responding to several disaster areas.

Mr. Speranzo enjoyed helping people. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for seventy-one years of Claire T. (Coletti) Speranzo. Devoted father of Frank L. Speranzo and his wife Arlene of Plymouth, Richard A. Speranzo and his wife Diane of Quincy, and William J. Speranzo and his wife Diane of Randolph. Loving grandfather of Frank L. Speranzo, Jr., Dina McHugh, Jill Rinehart, Keri Luggelle, and Dominick Speranzo, and great-grandfather of Zachary, Thomas, Alexa, Salvatore, Zoe, Vincent, and Matthew.

One of six siblings, he is survived by his sisters, Julie D’Andrea and Ginny Sherrick, and was predeceased by Tony, Gary, and Fred Speranzo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by his faithful and loving dog, Tiger.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Wednesday, June 3, at 10 o’clock for family. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree will take place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Americo’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.