Amie Walsh Sudduth passed away on September 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 27, 1975, Amie was the daughter of Ellen (Carberry) Walsh and John (Jack) Walsh. She was the wife of Nate Sudduth, whom she married in 1999.

Amie lived her too short life in Quincy and for the last 20 years in Braintree. She attended local Catholic schools, graduated from the Woodward School for Girls and worked for many years at CCS Companies.

Her parents chose “Amie” for her name because it means “friend” in French. And she was an extraordinary, selfless friend to innumerable people. But being a friend can take many forms. For Amie, the qualities of generous friendship shaped all her roles in life: daughter, wife, sister, aunt, niece, granddaughter and cousin. She gave of herself to everyone without hesitation or reservation.

Amie grew up on the ocean in Hough’s Neck, instilling in her a life-long love of the beach. She could spend hours looking for shells and sea glass, and went swimming from her backyard, however icy the water was. Her grandparents, Jo and Babe Walsh, introduced her to Peddocks Island. Its beaches, fields and woods were her refuge from the time she was a young girl.

As the oldest child, she was a friend and supporter to her parents. She spent countless hours with them on their deck overlooking the bay and gliding over it with her father in his boat. Amie and her mother loved their trips to Fenway Park. To her husband, Nate, she was an anchor on which he could always depend.

She was a sister to Lauren and Gregg and while they had squabbles as all siblings do, they were best friends. She loved being an aunt to their children, Keira, Matt, and Jack, and they loved her back. She chased them and played with them for hours and took them to her beloved beach to hunt for treasures.

Amie was also close to her cousins, Jon and Joe Olinto. The “Walsh kids” and the “Olinto boys” grew up together, sharing holidays, birthdays, and informal celebrations of every kind. Amie became an unofficial aunt to Jon’s and his wife Melanie’s three boys.

She loved Zumba, kitchen dancing with her friends, the Red Sox, Billy Joel, baking amazing cookies, Trader Joe’s, dogs, cats and animals of every kind, her aquariums, and, appropriately, the TV show “Friends.”

Amie was loved and gave love in ways that will endure.

Amie is survived by her husband, Nate Sudduth; her parents, Ellen and Jack Walsh; her sister and brother-in-law, Lauren and Chris Carucci; her brother, Gregg; aunts and uncles John and Joan Olinto, Tom and Pam Carberry and Paul Carberry and Karen Currie; her niece and nephews, Keira and Matthew Carucci and Jack Walsh; many cousins and innumerable friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amie’s memory to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth St., N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090, or to a charity of your choice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.