Amy Shea Slattery, 48, of Quincy, died unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2023. The beloved wife of ten years to George J. Slattery of Quincy. Cherished daughter of John Shea, Jr. and Margaret (Stanton) Shea of Medford. Sister of Brian P. Shea and his wife Jamie of Knightstown, IN. Devoted Aunt of Gavin, Jackson, Finley and Harper Shea and Edward Oldham, Jr, Michael & Patrick Oldham and Alison and John Slattery. Daughter in Law of Helen Slattery of Quincy. Sister in Law of Maureen and Edward Oldham, Donna Slattery, James Slattery, John and Lisa Slattery all of Quincy.

Amy graduated from Matignon High School class of ‘93, she went on to Salvia Regina University and graduated with her Bachelors degree in ‘97, she then went on to Lesley University and Graduated with Masters in Counseling in ‘01. After graduating she went back to Matignon and worked as a Guidance Counselor for three years. She worked at MIT until she got sick in 2021. Amy was an Academic Advisor in Gordon Engineering Leadership Program. Amy received an Academic Excellence Award given to the Staff in 2016. Amy was a very giving person to anyone she knew who ever need her help. She will truly be missed by all of her loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, February 13th from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, Feb. 14th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St. North Quincy at 11:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Amy may be made to St. Raphael’s Food Pantry, 512 High Street, Medford, MA 02155.

