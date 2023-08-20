Anastasia Theodore, 86

Anastasia (Vavarotsi) Theodore of Quincy, originally of Edessa, Greece, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years young.

Daughter of the late Demetri and Demetra (Karagiannis) Vavarotsi and sister of the late Christos, all of Greece.

Beloved wife of Harry Theodore for over 55 years and cherished mother of Tammy Vrahopoulos and her husband Ernie, Joanna Kia and her husband Sunny, all of Hanover. Proud and devoted yiayia to Niko and Luca Kia.

Known to her family and close friends as Soula, she immigrated to the United States in 1971. However, she never forgot her heritage. Soula could always be found playing Greek music throughout her home, cooking her family recipes for her grandsons, and catching up with her longtime friends.

Soula was constantly curious and a lifelong learner. Along with many other interests, she taught herself how to read, write and speak English and passed the love of learning onto her daughters.

Family and friends meant everything to her and she was loved by everyone. She will undoubtedly be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and yiayia, full of kindness and love.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Thursday, August 24 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA. Funeral Services will be celebrated immediately after visitation at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anastasia (Soula) may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184.