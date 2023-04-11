Anders C. Dybdahl, 47

Anders Claude Dybdahl, of Quincy, Massachusetts died suddenly, of natural causes, at his home on Nov. 15, 2022. He was 47.

Born in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 5, 1975, Anders was raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1993 and continued his education at St. Lawrence University, in Canton, New York where he earned his undergraduate degree in History and was a proud member of the St. Lawrence University Swim Team.

Anders loved sports. In addition to his college swimming, he was a life-long member of the YMCA, bowled Sunday nights at the Union Street Lanes in Holbrook and played adult league softball. As a sports fan, and despite pressure from his many friends in the Boston area, Anders retained his loyalty to the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He did, however, become a Boston Bruins supporter and cherished his many visits to stadiums in Boston, New York and Dallas.

Salmon and halibut fishing in Alaska were favorite experiences. He also discovered northern Maine and enjoyed swimming in the lake, grilling at the cabin and exploring the wilderness. Music was always at hand and a top-rated weekend was one that included a live concert. A loyal friend, Anders kept in touch with scores of classmates and friends from his elementary school days through his college years.

Professional pursuits and experiences were many and varied. He served as a Park Ranger at Glacier Bay National Park; he was also a bartender, a dispatcher, a mover, an Uber driver and a retail associate and supervisor. His last employment was with Fed EX where he engaged his customers in lively conversation and was embraced as the beloved delivery guy.

Anders had a laugh bigger than life, a bear hug that swallowed you up and a generosity that knew no bounds. He was selfless and kind and would do anything to help people, both those he knew and those he had not yet met. He was a person who made the world a better place and family and friends will forever miss his presence.

Anders was the cherished son of Claudia S. (Baker) Dybdahl of Anchorage, Alaska, and Paul E. Dybdahl and his wife Sally of Hoonah, Alaska. He was the devoted brother of Paula Casperson (Robert), Josh Dybdahl and Jessie Martin (Jeremy) and the loving uncle of Carlynn, Bristol and Dominic. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and extended family and friends.

A celebration of Anders’ life was held in Quincy, Mass and a funeral service at the family church in NY. Interment of ashes will be at the family cemetery in Maine in July. Memorial contributions may be sent to any ASPCA or Adopt-A-Pet organization or a charitable organization of one’s choice. Condolences may be sent to Claudia Dybdahl, PO Box 212622, Anchorage AK 99521.