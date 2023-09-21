Andrea ‘Andy’ Sandonato, 94

Andrea “Andy” Sandonato, age 94, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Andrea was born in Prezza, Province of L’Aquila, Region of Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Pasquale and Giovanna (Pasqualone) Sandonato. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States at the age of nineteen, settling in Boston’s South End. He earned a civil engineering degree from the Wentworth Institute of Technology. He lived in Quincy for the past seventy years.

Andrea was a disabled veteran of the Korean War, having served as a Private Second Class in the United States Army with Company B, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division.

Andrea was a general contractor who owned and operated two companies, Sandonato & Bogue and Courtland Construction, both based in Everett.

As a younger man, he was an avid tennis player and skier. Andrea also had a passion for golf and was a lifetime member of Presidents Golf Course in Quincy. He enjoyed tending to his beautiful vegetable garden.

Most of all, Andrea was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-eight years of Iolanda C. “Cristina” (Gentile) Sandonato.

Devoted father of Joanne S. Adams of Braintree and her late husband Steven, Rita Da Silva and her husband Carlos of Hingham, and the late Maria P. Sandonato.

Loving grandfather of Nicole Hart and her husband Kim of Quincy, Cristina Adams of Weymouth, Andre Da Silva, and Edson Da Silva, both of Hingham.

Cherished great grandfather of Elsa and Steven Hart.

The last of three siblings, he was predeceased by Americo “Rico” Sandonato and Arnaldo Sandonato.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, September 24, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, September 25, at 10 a.m. Entombment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Andrea’s memory may be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752 or by visiting www.specialolympicsma.org.

