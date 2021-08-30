Andrew G. Geddis, 78

Andrew G. Geddis, of Plymouth, formerly of Bourne, after a period of failing health, passed away on Saturday August 28, 2021. He was 78 years old.

Born in Boston and raised in Roxbury, Mr. Geddis graduated from Brighton High School with honors. He served in the United States Army as a sergeant and helicopter repairman. As a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, he was honorably discharged and was hired as a civilian employee of the US Army, repairing Blackhawk helicopters.

He enjoyed auto mechanics and auto body repair, recently purchasing and restoring a 1956 Chevy Bel Air. Mr. Geddis enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia and watching old cowboy shows and movies, but his greatest joy was his family and being a doting “Pampa” to his six grandchildren.

He was a devoted father to Kathy Geddis-Keil and her husband Joe of Quincy, Karen Crosby and her husband Jeff of Olive Branch, MS and Michael Geddis and his fiancé Laura Palmieri of Braintree, and their mother, Suzann (Kelley) Geddis of Milton. He raised his family in Quincy and sent all three children to St. Agatha School. Doting grandfather of Erin, Jeremy, Ryan, Sean, Colleen and Michael Jr. Brother of Carol Summers of Brockton and Joyce Spoor of Dorchester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Saturday September 4 at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 4-8 PM. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew’s memory may be made to Saint Agatha School, 440 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

