Andronico, Cain Want To Explore Residency Requirement For New City Hires

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two city councillors on Monday will put forward a resolution asking the Koch administration to consider potential avenues for enacting a residency requirement for new municipal employees in Quincy.

Councillors Anthony Andronico and Ian Cain will introduce the resolution asking about the residency requirement when councillors meet Monday evening. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. inside City Hall.

In their resolution, the two councillors note the council on Sept. 19 passed a separate resolution calling for a compensation review of all city employees. Further, they state that Quincy’s population has surpassed 100,000 residents, more than 40 percent of whom belong to a minority group, and that the city has taken steps to diversify its workforce in recent years.

“It is crucial for public employees to be knowledgeable about and engaged in the community in which they work,” the councillors wrote in the resolution. “[And] public employees who live and work in the same community are more likely to support the local economy than those who do not.”

To that end, the resolution calls upon the administration to “explore potential avenues to enact a residency requirement for all new employees as part of any compensation review of all city employees.” It goes on to add, “the City Council understands that any residency requirement should include exceptions for positions that may require significant area expertise.”

The US Supreme Court has held that municipalities may enact residency requirements for their employees.

The city of Boston maintains a residency requirement for its municipal workers, for example. Anyone can apply to work for the city of Boston, but employees must reside in the city on their first day of work. Workers have to verify their residency annually and must remain a Boston resident as long as they are employed by the city, but certain unions have different rules.

In other business on Monday, Public Works Commissioner Al Grazioso will provide councillors with an update on various projects in his department’s purview. Mayor Thomas Koch will also put forward a $23 million bond to fund the construction of the public safety headquarters on Sea Street and nearby infrastructure improvements; the new bond is on top of the $152 million in bonds already authorized for the project.